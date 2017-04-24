Maryville Women's Center welcomes Dr. Scott Beer to dedicated medical staff
Maryville Women's Center, located at 2016 Vadalabene Dr., is proud to welcome Dr. Scott Beer, MD, Board Certified OB/GYN, to their dedicated staff of medical providers. Dr. Beer will begin taking new patients beginning in May 2017.
