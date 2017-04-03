Illinois Football: Coran Taylor is fi...

Illinois Football: Coran Taylor is first Illini commit for 2018

It was announced via twitter that Coran Taylor has committed to play football in Champaign. This is the first commitment that Lovie Smith has received for 2018.

