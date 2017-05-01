House counsel accuses Schock investigators of illegal tactics

The House's legal counsel is accusing federal prosecutors of coordinating potentially illegal and unconstitutional investigative tactics to go after ex-Rep. Aaron Schock for alleged misuse of government and campaign funds. House General Counsel Thomas Hungar wrote in a letter this week to Patrick Hansen, the acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois, that the FBI's wiring of a congressional staffer as a secret informant likely amounted to a federal crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.