House counsel accuses Schock investigators of illegal tactics
The House's legal counsel is accusing federal prosecutors of coordinating potentially illegal and unconstitutional investigative tactics to go after ex-Rep. Aaron Schock for alleged misuse of government and campaign funds. House General Counsel Thomas Hungar wrote in a letter this week to Patrick Hansen, the acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois, that the FBI's wiring of a congressional staffer as a secret informant likely amounted to a federal crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Tom C
|248
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Magnolia201
|20
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 27
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Peoria adult Transitional center
|Apr 27
|Gary38787
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Apr 20
|miracles
|78
|Randy Deskin (Jan '11)
|Apr 10
|Smedley Forkwart
|8
|Horror Fans!!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 8
|News Reporter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC