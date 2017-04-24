East Peoria author releases book base...

East Peoria author releases book based on life experiences

Local author Sam Saladino from East Peoria has many stories to tell, and in his latest release, "Under the Tequila Sun," he dives into those life experiences. Saladino is a former English and history teacher, who worked as a specialized foster parent, counselor and supervisor at a children's home.

