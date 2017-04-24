Caterpillar HQ to settle in Chicago suburb Deerfield
The company set plans to move to the Chicago area from its longtime home of Peoria, Ill., in January. And Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed for the company to locate in the city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Apr 20
|miracles
|78
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Apr 11
|Tony
|247
|Randy Deskin (Jan '11)
|Apr 10
|Smedley Forkwart
|8
|Horror Fans!!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 8
|News Reporter
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|dean collins (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|FriendofDean
|2
|Best Bakery in Peoria (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Peoria
|3
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC