Building on Bradley University campus installs solar panels

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Daily Herald

Officials at Bradley University say a building on campus has become the first to use solar panels as its primary source of energy. A news release from the Peoria campus says the project at the Hillel house took two years of planning.

