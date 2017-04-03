Actor Neil Flynn to receive speech alumni award at Bradley
An actor who's known for his quirky dad roles in the movie "Mean Girls" and the ABC sitcom "The Middle" will be given an alumni award at Bradley University. Neil Flynn graduated from the Peoria university in 1982 and was on the school's speech team for four years.
