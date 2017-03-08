Your Daily Dose of Financial News

In this week's Common Sense entry, James Stewart lets us in on how an entity that loses so much money could be worth so much [it gained 44 percent on its offering price in the first day of trading]. The answer is being okay with some "very lofty assumptions" and banking seriously on growth NYTimes Federal agents raided 3 Caterpillar buildings near its Peoria, IL headquarters today in what's being called an "escalation of an inquiry" into CAT's offshore tax practices NYTimes and WSJ and Bloomberg and Law360 Amazon Web Services went down this week and took an impressive chunk of the internet with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.