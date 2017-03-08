Your Daily Dose of Financial News

Your Daily Dose of Financial News

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: JD Supra

In this week's Common Sense entry, James Stewart lets us in on how an entity that loses so much money could be worth so much [it gained 44 percent on its offering price in the first day of trading]. The answer is being okay with some "very lofty assumptions" and banking seriously on growth NYTimes Federal agents raided 3 Caterpillar buildings near its Peoria, IL headquarters today in what's being called an "escalation of an inquiry" into CAT's offshore tax practices NYTimes and WSJ and Bloomberg and Law360 Amazon Web Services went down this week and took an impressive chunk of the internet with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09) Mar 4 Jerseymermaid 697
Eureka to Peoria Mar 4 Tom 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
More CAT layoffs on the way Mar 3 Bradley grad 2
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Feb 28 Rob 232
Looking 4 Martha, went to Lee Grade school, in... Feb 24 Lee Grade School 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Feb 16 Zombie_orgy 74
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC