WPIA/Peoria Adds Elvis Duran For Mornings
ADVANCED MEDIA PARTNERS Top 40 WPIA /PEORIA, IL adds ELVIS DURAN IN THE MORNING. OM SCOTT HECATHORN, who had been hosting mornings, moves to afternoon drive.
