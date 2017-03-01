Widow of fallen Navy Seal from Peoria honored by Trump during address

In a strikingly emotional moment Tuesday night, President Donald Trump turned to the widow of the Navy SEAL killed in a controversial raid in Yemen to laud her husband's sacrifice. Carryn Owens, the widow of Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens from Peoria, Illinois, garnered 2 minutes and 11 seconds of thunderous, sustained applause when Trump acknowledged her during his joint address to Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.