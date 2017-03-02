What's with all the chain stores and restaurants in the West Valley?
SURPRISE -- Many West Valley cities, which have seen dramatic population growth, have a plethora of chain restaurants and stores. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mxjhwF Bed, Bath & Beyond, Lane Bryant and Target sit among many chain restaurants and stores in Surprise on Feb. 16, 2017.
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 28
|Rob
|232
|Looking 4 Martha, went to Lee Grade school, in...
|Feb 24
|Lee Grade School
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Zombie_orgy
|74
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|kenconk
|33
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
