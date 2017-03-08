Wegman Electric Company appoints new ...

Wegman Electric Company appoints new president

During the 2017 Annual Board Meeting of Wegman Electric Company, Adam M. Buhs was appointed president of Wegman Electric Company and its subsidiary, Lowry Electric Company. He becomes the second president since Wegman Electric Company became an ESOP Corporation in 1986.

