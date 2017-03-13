Video gambling not enough to offset r...

Video gambling not enough to offset riverboat losses in Peoria Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

The state's video gaming system has proved to be a boon for businesses and municipalities that never benefited from riverboat gambling revenue before the first legal video terminals switched on more than four years ago. More than 23,000 video gambling terminals have come online in Illinois bars, restaurants, convenience stores and cafes since the state-monitored system became operational in fall 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Sun Chuck G 233
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Sat janessa leigh 76
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Sat Belchrist 1,216
Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09) Mar 4 Jerseymermaid 697
Eureka to Peoria Mar 4 Tom 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
More CAT layoffs on the way Mar 3 Bradley grad 2
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC