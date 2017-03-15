Trump's Yemen raid described by victims

Trump's Yemen raid described by victims

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

The first counterterrorism operation of the Trump administration left six women and 10 children under the age of 13 dead in the raid that killed Navy Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, and a new report details the story from the perspective of those surviving the attack. Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill.

