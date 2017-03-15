Trump's Yemen raid described by victims
The first counterterrorism operation of the Trump administration left six women and 10 children under the age of 13 dead in the raid that killed Navy Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, and a new report details the story from the perspective of those surviving the attack. Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Guy da fuey
|77
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|Friday
|236
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|Jerseymermaid
|697
|Eureka to Peoria
|Mar 4
|Tom
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|More CAT layoffs on the way
|Mar 3
|Bradley grad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC