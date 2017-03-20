Trump budgeta s hit to low-income Peo...

Trump budgeta s hit to low-income Peorians could top $6 million

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

It hikes spending for defense, veterans affairs and border security - including to pay for the wall on the Mexican border promised during his campaign - but it also eliminates the $3 billion Community Development Block Grants program that funds a plethora of efforts in and around Peoria. All told, city community development director Ross Black said, if the budget were approved as-is, the city "would not receive approximately $2.2 million in community development-related funds."

