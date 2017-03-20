Trump budgeta s hit to low-income Peorians could top $6 million
It hikes spending for defense, veterans affairs and border security - including to pay for the wall on the Mexican border promised during his campaign - but it also eliminates the $3 billion Community Development Block Grants program that funds a plethora of efforts in and around Peoria. All told, city community development director Ross Black said, if the budget were approved as-is, the city "would not receive approximately $2.2 million in community development-related funds."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|Guy da fuey
|77
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 18
|Friday
|236
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|Jerseymermaid
|697
|Eureka to Peoria
|Mar 4
|Tom
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|More CAT layoffs on the way
|Mar 3
|Bradley grad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC