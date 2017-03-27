TerraVia slashes workforce by 25% as ...

TerraVia slashes workforce by 25% as part of cost cuts

TerraVia discloses steps intended to cut $8M/year in operating expenses, including a 25% workforce reduction and a planned suspension of operations at its Peoria, Ill., facility as it explores strategic opportunities to partner its AlgaVia line of products.

