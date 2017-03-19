Student from Ghana bonds with American family
In this Feb. 11, 2017 photo, exchange student Abigail Adusei, right, works with her teacher Kelly Nyquist during class at Manual Academy in Peoria, Ill. "Being an exchange student I've been able to learn different cultures and things much different from what I was used to," said Adusei, who is a foreign exchange student from Ghana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|Guy da fuey
|77
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Friday
|236
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|Jerseymermaid
|697
|Eureka to Peoria
|Mar 4
|Tom
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|More CAT layoffs on the way
|Mar 3
|Bradley grad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC