Student from Ghana bonds with America...

Student from Ghana bonds with American family

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

In this Feb. 11, 2017 photo, exchange student Abigail Adusei, right, works with her teacher Kelly Nyquist during class at Manual Academy in Peoria, Ill. "Being an exchange student I've been able to learn different cultures and things much different from what I was used to," said Adusei, who is a foreign exchange student from Ghana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) 11 hr Guy da fuey 77
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 21 hr Friday 236
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Mar 11 Belchrist 1,216
Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09) Mar 4 Jerseymermaid 697
Eureka to Peoria Mar 4 Tom 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
More CAT layoffs on the way Mar 3 Bradley grad 2
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC