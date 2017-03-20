Spring of 1967
Convicted murderer Richard Speck, left, is escorted by police into Peoria County Court house in Peoria, Illinois, June 5, 1967, where he heard Judge Herbert Paschen sentence him to death for the killing of eight nurses in Chicago in summer. He is handcuffed to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|Guy da fuey
|77
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 18
|Friday
|236
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|Jerseymermaid
|697
|Eureka to Peoria
|Mar 4
|Tom
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|More CAT layoffs on the way
|Mar 3
|Bradley grad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC