Second death reported in Ottawa storm
David A. Johnson, 31, was pronounced dead 4:54 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria from injuries he suffered during the storm at his South Side residence, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office. Johnson was initially transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, and then transferred to OSF St. Francis via Life Flight Helicopter.
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Rob
|232
|Looking 4 Martha, went to Lee Grade school, in...
|Feb 24
|Lee Grade School
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Zombie_orgy
|74
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|kenconk
|33
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
