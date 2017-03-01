Second death reported in Ottawa storm

David A. Johnson, 31, was pronounced dead 4:54 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria from injuries he suffered during the storm at his South Side residence, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office. Johnson was initially transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, and then transferred to OSF St. Francis via Life Flight Helicopter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.