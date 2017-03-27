Schock staffer was FBI informant, court filings reveal

The FBI wired a congressional staffer and turned him into a secret informant during its investigation into former Rep. Aaron Schock's alleged misuse of government and campaign funds, Schock's attorneys said Tuesday in federal court filings. The staffer, who is not named, secretly taped conversations with Schock and people working in his office while Schock was still a member of Congress, according to a 30-page motion and attached memo that cites documents from the court discovery process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.