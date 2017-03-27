Once named, new U.S. attorney could h...

Once named, new U.S. attorney could have large impact on Peoria

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

Whomever the Trump administration picks as the top federal prosecutor for central Illinois will likely have a significant effect on Peoria in the coming months. That's the office prosecuting former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock, and the one overseeing a grand jury inquiry into tax practices at Caterpillar Inc. And a few central Illinois lawmakers will have a sizable say over the next few months in who that person is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friend Missing (Aug '09) Mar 24 Harry 125
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mar 21 Levi 237
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Mar 18 Guy da fuey 77
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Mar 11 Belchrist 1,216
Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09) Mar 4 Jerseymermaid 697
Eureka to Peoria Mar 4 Tom 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC