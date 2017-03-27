Once named, new U.S. attorney could have large impact on Peoria
Whomever the Trump administration picks as the top federal prosecutor for central Illinois will likely have a significant effect on Peoria in the coming months. That's the office prosecuting former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock, and the one overseeing a grand jury inquiry into tax practices at Caterpillar Inc. And a few central Illinois lawmakers will have a sizable say over the next few months in who that person is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friend Missing (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Harry
|125
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 21
|Levi
|237
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|Guy da fuey
|77
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|Jerseymermaid
|697
|Eureka to Peoria
|Mar 4
|Tom
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC