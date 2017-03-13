Morton librarian encourages literacy ...

Morton librarian encourages literacy with Little Free Library movement

Wednesday Mar 15

Morton Junior High School eighth-grader Chloe Schonert stands next to a Little Free Library she built and maintains on Jefferson Street in downtown Morton. Chloe and her mother, Samantha, will participate in a program on Little Free Libraries at the Morton Public Library on Saturday, March 18. A local librarian is on a mission to help people create Little Free Libraries where no library card is needed and overdue book fines don't exist.

