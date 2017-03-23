More than 800 people left Decatur metro area in 2016
According to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of the Decatur metropolitan area, which is defined as all of Macon County, dropped by 827 people in 2016. The total population of the Decatur metro area was 106,550 in 2016.
