List of four new administration appoi...

List of four new administration appointments provided at Edwardsville Board meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: RiverBender.com

Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre provided a list of four administration appointments for the 2017-2018 school year approved by the Board of Education at Monday night's meeting. "I am pleased to announce four administrative appointments that were approved by the Board of Education," Andre said at the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dean collins (Nov '12) 15 hr FriendofDean 2
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mar 31 Tony 241
Best Bakery in Peoria (Oct '13) Mar 29 Peoria 3
Poll Are you happy with Comcast? (Dec '08) Mar 29 Bfs101 43
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Friend Missing (Aug '09) Mar 24 Harry 125
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Mar 18 Guy da fuey 77
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC