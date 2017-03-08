Investor sues Caterpillar after offices raided
Caterpillar was sued by a shareholder for alleged deception a day after federal officials raided its corporate headquarters in Peoria, Ill., seeking evidence as part of a criminal probe. The company is accused in the investor suit of making false and misleading statements and failing to disclose that it used its foreign subsidiaries to avoid paying billions of dollars in U.S. taxes.
