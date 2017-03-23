Illinois budget woes affect Peoria ab...

Illinois budget woes affect Peoria abuse prevention center

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Daily Herald

The Peoria County mother first came to the Center for Prevention of Abuse more than a decade ago to get aid for herself and her infant daughter. From the moment she set foot in the center, the family received it - from an emergency phone to assistance for filing from an order for protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Levi 237
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Mar 18 Guy da fuey 77
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Mar 11 Belchrist 1,216
Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09) Mar 4 Jerseymermaid 697
Eureka to Peoria Mar 4 Tom 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
More CAT layoffs on the way Mar 3 Bradley grad 2
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC