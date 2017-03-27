I-85 incidents no laughing matter

I-85 incidents no laughing matter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Dispatch

In 1994, a baby named Natalia Rivera died when a window in her family's car, traveling on Route 139 through Jersey City, was shattered by a bowling ball that also hit the infant. The bowling ball had been tossed by a teen from an overpass as a prank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dean collins (Nov '12) 12 hr FriendofDean 2
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Fri Tony 241
Best Bakery in Peoria (Oct '13) Mar 29 Peoria 3
Poll Are you happy with Comcast? (Dec '08) Mar 29 Bfs101 43
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Friend Missing (Aug '09) Mar 24 Harry 125
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Mar 18 Guy da fuey 77
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC