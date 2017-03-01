Frederick a oeFritza Harry Passes at ...

Frederick a oeFritza Harry Passes at Age 90

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Radio Ink

Former VP/GM for Mid America Broadcasting Howard "Fritz" Frederick died peacefully in Scottsdale surrounded by family, this past Monday. He was 90 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Rob 232
Looking 4 Martha, went to Lee Grade school, in... Feb 24 Lee Grade School 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Feb 16 Zombie_orgy 74
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Jan '17 kenconk 7
Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09) Jan '17 kenconk 33
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC