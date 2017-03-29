Former IL Congressman Aaron Schock Was Secretly Recorded By Staffer-Turned-FBI Informant
The strange saga of indicted ex-Congressman Aaron Schock was even juicier than we previously knew. Court documents show that the former Illinois rep was brought down in part by a staffer who was wired by the FBI, according to multiple reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Bakery in Peoria (Oct '13)
|13 hr
|Peoria
|3
|Are you happy with Comcast? (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Bfs101
|43
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|Will
|7
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Chicago
|240
|Friend Missing (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Harry
|125
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|Guy da fuey
|77
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC