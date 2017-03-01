Fallen tree kills 2 in South Ottawa; Second death reported late Wednesday
Wayne Tuntland, 76, 436 State St., was pronounced dead Tuesday at 5:13 p.m. in the midst of tornadoes that hit Ottawa and Naplate. An autopsy is scheduled for later Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Rob
|232
|Looking 4 Martha, went to Lee Grade school, in...
|Feb 24
|Lee Grade School
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Zombie_orgy
|74
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|kenconk
|33
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC