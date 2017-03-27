EXCHANGE: Students make intriguing vi...

EXCHANGE: Students make intriguing visit to coroner's office

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: SFGate

In this Feb. 22, 2017 photo, Deputy Peoria County Coroner Jeff Howard talks about tools of the trade, including these needles designed to determine the trajectory of a bullet, as Dunlap High School forensic science class students visit the Peoria County Coroner's office in Peoria, Ill., to learn about death investigations and autopsy procedures. The visit was part of a daylong experience to see how their classwork relates to careers in the real world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) 12 hr Jimmy John 6
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 22 hr Nuff Said 238
Friend Missing (Aug '09) Mar 24 Harry 125
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Mar 18 Guy da fuey 77
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Mar 11 Belchrist 1,216
Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09) Mar 4 Jerseymermaid 697
Eureka to Peoria Mar 4 Tom 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC