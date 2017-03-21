EXCHANGE: Agricultural research focuses on Brazilian bananas
In this Feb. 14, 2017 photo, scientist Atanu Biswas, left, and researcher Analia Gomez, foreground, pose in the lab at the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria, Ill. Gomez works at the center to adapt fiber extraction methods, used on crops common to North America, to crops such as bananas prevalent in her native country of Brazil in South America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Levi
|237
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|Guy da fuey
|77
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|Jerseymermaid
|697
|Eureka to Peoria
|Mar 4
|Tom
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|More CAT layoffs on the way
|Mar 3
|Bradley grad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC