Early storms bring in large crowd to storm spotters class

Two winter outbreaks of tornadoes were fresh in the minds of more than 200 area residents as they flocked to an annual storm spotters class Wednesday at the Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria. National Weather Service in Lincoln Meteorologist Heather Stanley said people need to be prepared for threatening weather.

