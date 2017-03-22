Danley Gear (Amps, too) in the Spotlight at Eastlight TheatreBy Heather J. Davis - " Mar 22, 2017

MARCH 2017: The Eastlight Theatre was founded in 1992 on the campus of East Peoria Community High School to provide the nearly half-million metro residents of Peoria, Illinois and its surrounding rural communities with the opportunity to enjoy and participate in the production of world-class theatrical productions. It seats approximately 1,100 patrons, three hundred in a balcony section and the remainder on the main floor.

