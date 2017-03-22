Danley Gear (Amps, too) in the Spotlight at Eastlight TheatreBy Heather J. Davis - " Mar 22, 2017
MARCH 2017: The Eastlight Theatre was founded in 1992 on the campus of East Peoria Community High School to provide the nearly half-million metro residents of Peoria, Illinois and its surrounding rural communities with the opportunity to enjoy and participate in the production of world-class theatrical productions. It seats approximately 1,100 patrons, three hundred in a balcony section and the remainder on the main floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|Levi
|237
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|Guy da fuey
|77
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|Jerseymermaid
|697
|Eureka to Peoria
|Mar 4
|Tom
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|More CAT layoffs on the way
|Mar 3
|Bradley grad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC