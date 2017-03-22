Danley Gear (Amps, too) in the Spotli...

Danley Gear (Amps, too) in the Spotlight at Eastlight TheatreBy Heather J. Davis - " Mar 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Pro Sound News

MARCH 2017: The Eastlight Theatre was founded in 1992 on the campus of East Peoria Community High School to provide the nearly half-million metro residents of Peoria, Illinois and its surrounding rural communities with the opportunity to enjoy and participate in the production of world-class theatrical productions. It seats approximately 1,100 patrons, three hundred in a balcony section and the remainder on the main floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 17 hr Levi 237
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Mar 18 Guy da fuey 77
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Mar 11 Belchrist 1,216
Wade Bonk/ Randy Deskin (Sep '09) Mar 4 Jerseymermaid 697
Eureka to Peoria Mar 4 Tom 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
More CAT layoffs on the way Mar 3 Bradley grad 2
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC