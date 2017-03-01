Caterpillar raided over alleged tax evasion scheme
US officials have raided three Caterpillar sites as part of a criminal probe into tax irregularities at the heavy machinery manufacturer. The officials searched the headquarters of the company, one of the world's largest makers of construction and other heavy equipment, in Peoria, Illinois.
