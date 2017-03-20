Baseball Takes Second Straight Over Bradley, 9-5
Save : None Final Boxscore PDF THE SHORT STORY North Florida clinched the series with the visiting Bradley Braves following a 9-5 victory Saturday at Harmon Stadium. pitched 7 scoreless innings to earn his 4th victory without a defeat while offensively the Ospreys tallied runs in each of their first five at-bats to secure their 14th win of the season.
