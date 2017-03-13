Apollo + Northwoods = A win-win deal

Apollo + Northwoods = A win-win deal

On Friday, March 10, Jay Schneider, owner of the theater, signed a two-year prepaid lease agreement with Northwoods Community Church of Peoria - meaning, local members of the church will be able to use the facility on Sundays for services, and Schneider will be able to use the money paid upfront for renovations he's been wanting to do in the theater for quite awhile. Those upgrades include new soundproof curtains, new flooring and new seating in both theaters, which are expected to be finished no later than the beginning of May. “It's great for the community.

