There are 54 comments on the Voice of America story from Wednesday, titled Trump Witnesses Return of Remains of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed in a weekend raid in Yemen. Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office less than two weeks ago.

If They Were President

Bronx, NY

#1 Wednesday
Obama would've taken to the links, and Hillary would've taken a nap.

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#2 Wednesday
If They Were President wrote:
Obama would've taken to the links, and Hillary would've taken a nap.
Get over yourself

Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#3 Wednesday
If They Were President wrote:
Obama would've taken to the links, and Hillary would've taken a nap.
Hillary would have asked why it mattered.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,022

Location hidden
#4 Thursday
I sure miss the good old days when Dubyah wouldn't allow cameras anywhere near a plane bringing his war dead home.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,205

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 Thursday
Horacio wrote:
Get over yourself
Truth hurts, eh?

lolol

Albuquerque, NM

#7 Thursday
With the yemen OP planned and vetted by the obama admin and using obamas cia and other intel agencies it seems peculiar that the Al Queda bunch knew about the raid in advance and were ready for the troops. Obama moles were busy dealing out information to obamas muzzie buddies it seems. Definitely not a surprising move for the military hating ex idiot-in-cheef.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,405

Location hidden
#8 Thursday
BHM5267 wrote:
The truth hurts so much you evidently want no part of it.

As if Trump gives a shit about human life.

southern at heart

Charleston, WV

#9 Thursday
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
As if Trump gives a shit about human life.
He evidently does, that's why he's trying to keep terrorists out of our country. You Dumacrats just can't appreciate a good thing.Such disrespect.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,205

Lake Geneva, WI

#10 Thursday
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Oh, as if Billary, Upchuck Schumer and Fancy-Nancy Pelosi do......

He who lives in a glass house.....

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

737

Location hidden
#11 Thursday
lolol wrote:
With the yemen OP planned and vetted by the obama admin and using obamas cia and other intel agencies it seems peculiar that the Al Queda bunch knew about the raid in advance and were ready for the troops. Obama moles were busy dealing out information to obamas muzzie buddies it seems. Definitely not a surprising move for the military hating ex idiot-in-cheef.
Tremendous narrative and "alternative facts" my faithful!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

737

Location hidden
#12 Thursday
southern at heart wrote:
<quoted text>He evidently does, that's why he's trying to keep terrorists out of our country. You Dumacrats just can't appreciate a good thing.Such disrespect.
That's it my dearest faithful! Nevermind not one of the the domestic terrorist attacks over the last eight, nay twenty years, have been perpetrated by nationals from the countries banned! Nevermind the common denominator, unrestricted internet access to Islamic terrorist propaganda, recruitment, and training material, is unaffected! Never question or doubt me my faithful! Only I can make Amerika great again!

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#13 Thursday
lolol wrote:
With the yemen OP planned and vetted by the obama admin and using obamas cia and other intel agencies it seems peculiar that the Al Queda bunch knew about the raid in advance and were ready for the troops. Obama moles were busy dealing out information to obamas muzzie buddies it seems. Definitely not a surprising move for the military hating ex idiot-in-cheef.
You created your own fictional account of that tragic event for political scoring points. That's disgusting.
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#14 Thursday
southern at heart wrote:
<quoted text>He evidently does, that's why he's trying to keep terrorists out of our country. You Dumacrats just can't appreciate a good thing.Such disrespect.
Strangely enough during the last presidency without a Muslim Ban or an instituted religious test Barack Obama managed to defend Americans in the United States keeping citizens safe and secure from foreign terrorist.

However, Donald Trump committed to a Muslim Ban out on the stump. He's planning to kowtow to the Christian Taliban here in the United States totally disregarding the first amendment and the establishment clause. Trump intends to sign an Executive Order granting the Christian Apostates' rights to discriminate against US citizens patronizing public accommodations.

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#15 Thursday
It was a good move and was approved by the family.
Thoughts and prayers to the family.

Notice no news\notice until after it was done, classy move.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,405

Location hidden
#16 Thursday
southern at heart wrote:
<quoted text>He evidently does, that's why he's trying to keep terrorists out of our country. You Dumacrats just can't appreciate a good thing.Such disrespect.
He's just trying to appease his fellow mouth-breather bigots.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,405

Location hidden
#17 Thursday
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh, as if Billary, Upchuck Schumer and Fancy-Nancy Pelosi do......

He who lives in a glass house.....
Damn right! Hillary, Schumer, and Pelosi are all goodhearted people who care about their fellow human beings. All three have records to prove that.

Donald Trump has a history of trampling everyone in his wake. HIs next act of kindness will be his first.
I feel sorry for Melania. I'm willing to bet he mistreats her.

One more thing. If you think your little nicknames are clever, think again.

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#18 Thursday
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Damn right! Hillary, Schumer, and Pelosi are all goodhearted people who care about their fellow human beings. All three have records to prove that.

Donald Trump has a history of trampling everyone in his wake. HIs next act of kindness will be his first.
I feel sorry for Melania. I'm willing to bet he mistreats her.

One more thing. If you think your little nicknames are clever, think again.
Melanie was sure upset about something he said to her at the inauguration. Never saw a smile disappear so fast.

That's an indicator right there

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

2,061

outdoors

#20 Thursday
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Damn right! Hillary, Schumer, and Pelosi are all goodhearted people who care about their fellow human beings. All three have records to prove that.

Donald Trump has a history of trampling everyone in his wake. HIs next act of kindness will be his first.
I feel sorry for Melania. I'm willing to bet he mistreats her.

One more thing. If you think your little nicknames are clever, think again.
Shame shame, Larry. You know better than that. History has shown DT to be a man of quiet compassion while still being a ruthless business tycoon.

And don't bring up his bankruptcies, I've got the numbers.

davy

Colby, KS

#21 Thursday
Retribution wrote:
Strangely enough during the last presidency without a Muslim Ban or an instituted religious test Barack Obama managed to defend Americans in the United States keeping citizens safe and secure from foreign terrorist.

However, Donald Trump committed to a Muslim Ban out on the stump. He's planning to kowtow to the Christian Taliban here in the United States totally disregarding the first amendment and the establishment clause. Trump intends to sign an Executive Order granting the Christian Apostates' rights to discriminate against US citizens patronizing public accommodations.
you are a liar,as odumbo did the same thing in 2011

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,405

Location hidden
#22 Thursday
Horacio wrote:
Melanie was sure upset about something he said to her at the inauguration. Never saw a smile disappear so fast.

That's an indicator right there
One among other indicators. There is video of Trump exiting a car and stomping toward a building, leaving Melania about 100 feet back, still exiting the vehicle.

I think there are as yet untold facts about Trump that would scare the crap out of his most ardent supporters.

