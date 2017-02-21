Trump Love Can't Save Caterpillar or ...

Trump Love Can't Save Caterpillar or U.S. Steel From Slump

Doting words from President Donald Trump about Caterpillar Inc.'s bulldozers and U.S. Steel Corp.'s pipeline prospects couldn't save the two companies from a slump in material stocks Thursday. Shares of the Peoria, Illinois-based machinery maker posted the biggest decline in five months while the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker lost as much as 10 percent and ended down 7.9 percent.

