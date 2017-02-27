'These Shining Lives' playing at Bradley

Performances of "These Shining Lives," Melanie Marnich's inspiring drama of young working women in 1920s Illinois, are scheduled Saturday, Feb. 26 through Saturday, March 5 at the Hartmann Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria. During the commercial boom following World War I, hundreds of young Illinois women enjoyed well-paying jobs at Ottawa's Radium Dial Company, where they decorated watch and clock faces with luminescent radium paint.

