'These Shining Lives' playing at Bradley

Thursday Feb 23

Performances of "These Shining Lives," Melanie Marnich's inspiring drama of young working women in 1920s Illinois, are scheduled Saturday, Feb. 26 through Saturday, March 5 at the Hartmann Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria. During the commercial boom following World War I, hundreds of young Illinois women enjoyed well-paying jobs at Ottawa's Radium Dial Company, where they decorated watch and clock faces with luminescent radium paint.

