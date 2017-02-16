Streator woman killed in Peoria crash

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Times

Linda Pratt, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office told the Peoria Journal Star she had handwritten directions and mistakenly took the wrong exit.

