Sterling High quartet head to state speech competition
Sterling junior Abby Nitz and senior Kinsey Zacharski rehearse their state-qualifying scene of Caitlin Parrish's "The Downpour" for this weekend's Speech Team state championship in Peoria, as fellow team members Abby Gunderson , a senior, and freshman Dillon Nitz watch. The preliminaries kick off today at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St., Peoria.
