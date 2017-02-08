Sean Spicer Slams NBC Reporter on Navy SEAL's Death in Yemen
White House press secretary Sean Spicer got into a heated exchange Wednesday with NBC News reporter Kristen Welker after she questioned whether last month's raid in Yemen that killed a Navy SEAL was successful and if it had hampered the Trump administration's ability to fight terrorism effectively. "It's absolutely a success - and anyone who suggests it's not is a disservice to Ryan Owens," Spicer said, referring to Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens.
