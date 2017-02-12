Robert L. Donegan
Robert, originally from Milledgeville, was the son of Lee and Lois Donegan. He attended Milledgeville High School and graduated in 1957.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|Zombie_orgy
|74
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|7
|Local Celeb. Jim Conover made a movie near Pekin (Jan '09)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|33
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Discount Peoria area Movie Tickets
|Jan '17
|Woopwoop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC