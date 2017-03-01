Peoria candidates talk jobs and failing infrastructure before primary
At-large candidates vying for Peoria City Council seats field voter questions Thursday evening. Of primary concern were issues of racism, business retention and slumping sales tax revenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
