Peoria-area condolences 'greatly appreciated' says fallen SEAL's family

PEORIA - A day ahead of his funeral services, family members of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, the Navy SEAL killed during a raid in Yemen last month, expressed their gratitude to central Illinoisans for their cards and notes since Owens was killed in late January. "Your thoughtfulness during this difficult time has been greatly appreciated and brought us much comfort.

