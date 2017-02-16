New Section Manager Appointed in Illinois
Ron Morgan, AD9I, of East Peoria, Illinois, has been appointed ARRL Illinois Section Manager, effective February 16. He succeeds Tom Ciciora, KA9QPN, of Sandwich, who stepped down for personal reasons. ARRL expressed its thanks to Ciciora, who has served at the helm of the Illinois Field Organization for more than 10 years, since July 2006.
