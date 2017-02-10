Memorial service held for Navy SEAL k...

Memorial service held for Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Private memorial service held for Navy SEAL killed in botched Yemen raid who was the first known military casualty under Trump's presidency Chief Petty Officer William 'Ryan' Owens, a 36-year-old from Illinois, was the first known combat casualty under Trump's presidency A private memorial has been held for the Navy SEAL who was the first known U.S. military casualty since Donald Trump took office. He was killed during a raid against al-Qaida in Yemen in January, in which officials reported 'almost everything went wrong'.

