Man found dead in Peoria hospital bathroom had broken neck

Authorities continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in a Peoria hospital bathroom but the coroner says it appears he died as a result of a broken neck. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells the Journal Star that 54-year-old Philip Burgess's was discovered in a UnityPoint Health-Methodist bathroom early Friday by a hospital employee.

