La Salle-Marshall-Putnam Regional Spelling Bee to be televised
Mediacom channel MC22 will televise the annual La Salle-Marshall-Putnam Regional Spelling Bee beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, with continued airings throughout the week. Levi Maierhofer, of Milton Pope School, took first place in an unprecedented 17 rounds.
